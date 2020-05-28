Coroner releases name of man killed in April fire, rules cause of death was accidental
On Wednesday, the Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a fire at a Winter Park condo complex on April 13 as 28-year-old Andrew Barton of Grand County.
An autopsy revealed that Barton died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The coroner’s office determined his cause of death was accidental.
The fire broke out on the second floor at the Braidwood complex around 3 a.m. Built decades ago, the building lacked modern fire suppression systems, and flames spread to the third floor and the building’s roof.
One resident escaped unharmed, but authorities could not account for a man who also lived inside the condos. It took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control, and suppression efforts continued for the next 24 hours.
Support Local Journalism
Search efforts began after fire investigators stabilized the building with the help of a crane. They found Barton’s body on April 16.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User