Coroner releases name of man killed in April fire, rules cause of death was accidental

A fire ripped through the Braidwood Condominiums in Winter Park on April 13. The cause is still under investigation.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

On Wednesday, the Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a fire at a Winter Park condo complex on April 13 as 28-year-old Andrew Barton of Grand County.

An autopsy revealed that Barton died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The coroner’s office determined his cause of death was accidental.

The fire broke out on the second floor at the Braidwood complex around 3 a.m. Built decades ago, the building lacked modern fire suppression systems, and flames spread to the third floor and the building’s roof.

One resident escaped unharmed, but authorities could not account for a man who also lived inside the condos. It took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control, and suppression efforts continued for the next 24 hours.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Search efforts began after fire investigators stabilized the building with the help of a crane. They found Barton’s body on April 16.