Coroner’s office identifies men found dead in Grand Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has named the two men who were found dead in Grand Lake on Jan. 25.
The men have been identified as Grand Lake residents Adam “Dan” Heckert, 49, and Richard “Rick” Stevens, 59.
The coroner’s office said the case is still under investigation and that no cause of death is being released at this time.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office previously said the initial investigation showed no signs of foul play and that there was no threat to the community.
The men were found when the sheriff’s office responded to a residence in Grand Lake for a welfare check, after a friend had not been able to get in contact with one of the men for three days.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Coroner’s office identifies men found dead in Grand Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has named the two men who were found dead in Grand Lake on Jan. 25.