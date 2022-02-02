Coroner’s office identifies men found dead in Grand Lake

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has named the two men who were found dead in Grand Lake on Jan. 25.

The men have been identified as Grand Lake residents Adam “Dan” Heckert, 49, and Richard “Rick” Stevens, 59.

The coroner’s office said the case is still under investigation and that no cause of death is being released at this time.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office previously said the initial investigation showed no signs of foul play and that there was no threat to the community.

The men were found when the sheriff’s office responded to a residence in Grand Lake for a welfare check, after a friend had not been able to get in contact with one of the men for three days.