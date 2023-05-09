Correction: Granby Ranch Metropolitan District article
A story published on April 26 in the Sky-Hi News about the then-upcoming elections in the metropolitan districts that comprise Granby Ranch contained multiple errors, wrongly stated that the developers of Granby Ranch are under investigation for election violations, and lacked adequate response from Granby Ranch representatives. The story violated Sky-Hi News’ policies regarding accuracy and fairness, and should not have been published. The Sky-Hi News apologizes to its readers and the owners of Granby Ranch. The story has since been removed from SkyHiNews.com.
