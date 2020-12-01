Country music stars to perform benefit concert at Granby Ranch

County music star Joe Nichols will perform with producer and guitarist Brent Rowan for a benefit concert Dec. 11 at Granby Ranch. Nichols has been honored as the Top New Country Artist by Billboard Magazine while Rowan has been awarded the Academy of Country Music’s Guitarist of the Year. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Mountain Family Center in Granby.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch Ski Resort will host a benefit concert featuring country music artists Joe Nichols and Brent Rowan at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

For safety reasons and in accordance with Grand County’s COVID-19 restrictions, the performance, which coincides with the resort’s anticipated opening day, will feature a limited number of attendees. However, it will be filmed and released at http://www.GranbyRanch.com the day after the performance.

In accordance with Grand County COVID-19 related restrictions, Granby Ranch will be providing limited seating for the concert by making eight pairs of tickets — 16 total seats — available to the public through a lottery. The lottery program starts at noon today at http://www.GranbyRanch.com.

Entries will be priced at $10 per person with no limit on the number of entries individuals can purchase. Winners will be randomly selected from the pool of entries, and all proceeds from the lottery program will go to the Mountain Family Center.

Additionally, the 2020 Granby Ranch Holiday Concert will be professionally filmed and produced. The day after the performance, the video will be viewable in its entirety for those who donate $10 to the family resource center.

“We’re so thankful for the support of Granby Ranch and honored to receive any contributions that come to our organization from this special holiday performance,” said Helen Sedlar, executive director at the Mountain Family Center. “Our ability to serve the needs of the community are constant, but the combination of the pandemic and the wildfires has augmented the need for our services and support.”

Because of Nichols’ and Rowan’s reach, along with a lack of musicians touring in 2020, the video release could draw donations for the Mountain Family Center from near and far.

After the release of his hit single “The Impossible” and the chart-topping album, Man With a Memory, Nichols has received a host of awards, including Top New Country Artist by Billboard Magazine, Country Music Association’s Horizon Award, the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist and Country Music Television’s Breakthrough Video.

Additionally, Rowan is one of the most sought-after producers and guitarists in Nashville. He has performed with artists like Alabama, Lyle Lovett, George Strait, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shania Twain, Olivia Newton-John, Sting and Neil Diamond, among others.

In addition to collaborating on many projects, Rowan has produced and performed on Nichols’ albums and the two have been friends for over 15 years.

“Brent has been a close family friend for many years, and I’ve always held him in such high regard, not just for his unparalleled talent on guitar, but his quality of character,” said Jace Wirth, general manager of Granby Ranch. “It’s well beyond an honor to welcome him to Granby Ranch. For Brent to bring his good friend and legendary artist Joe Nichols to Granby Ranch is truly remarkable.”

Still, Wirth said the best part by far will be driving support to the Mountain Family Center, a feeling that’s shared by the artists.

“I’m so glad to go down to Granby Ranch and perform with my friend and incredible talent, Joe Nichols. Joe and I are genuinely thrilled to bring some of our tunes, including a few of our hits and holiday favorites, to Granby Ranch,” Rowan said. “Most importantly, we are looking forward to doing our part to help support the Mountain Family Center.”

The performance will be interactive, with Nichols and Rowan engaging directly with the audience.

“Joe and I are looking forward to taking questions from the audience in a singer-songwriter, fully interactive and intimate format,” Rowan said. “Above all, I realize how hard this great mountain community has been impacted by COVID-19 and tragically, the East Troublesome fire in October. We hope this performance really helps the community and brings some holiday cheer, something all of us need in as big a serving as possible.”