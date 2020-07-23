County adjusts COVID-19 public health order following notice from state

The state has requested that Grand County outline a COVID-19 transmission mitigation plan following an uptick in county cases.

Grand remains in the “High Disease Activity” category for the state, as it has been since July 9. As of Tuesday, the county has seen a total of 39 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with coronavirus, though it is still under investigation.

Proportionally, Grand County disease rates have hit 100 per 100,000 people, and this exceeds the threshold recognized by the state as a “high” rate of spread. Grand was one of 15 counties in Colorado to receive a warning from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment related to high COVID-19 transmission this week.

As part of the plan to reduce transmission, the county has amended its standing public health order effective immediately. These changes include lowering event sizes and matching state requirements on face coverings.

Event sizes cannot exceed the lower of 50% capacity, 50 people at indoor events or 125 at outdoor events with rigorous prevention measures in place. These are the maximum numbers per venue unless Grand County Public Health approves a plan for multiple control areas within a venue.

Mask usage in the Grand County Playbooks also now matches the state requirements.