County census efforts delayed due to coronavirus
While self-isolation may be the ideal time to fill out the 2020 Census, most Grand County residents won’t receive theirs until mid-April after protocol changes were made due to coronavirus.
Since the census can’t be delivered to P.O. Boxes, most Grand County residents will get their census hand-delivered.
That effort was originally scheduled to begin April 1, but has been delayed to at least April 15 because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Alexis Kimbrough, chair of Grand County’s complete count effort, said they delayed the fieldwork to help protect census workers from the outbreak of coronavirus.
She noted some Grand County residents, such as those living in groups, should have received their census already.
The deadline to complete the census has also been extended. Previously, respondents were asked to complete the census online, over the phone or in person by July 31. Now Americans will have until August 14 to complete the questionnaire.
