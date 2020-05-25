County confirms two new cases of COVID-19
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand County in the last two days, according to Grand County Public Health.
On Saturday, public health was informed of a sixth positive COVID-19 test for a resident of Grand County. A seventh case was confirmed with a test on Sunday, public health said.
As with the other confirmed cases of COVID-19, public health officials are investigating the cases through contact tracing and contacting everyone with very close, prolonged contact with the infected person during the specific timeframe of exposure.
According to public health, neither of the two new cases were part of the county’s surveillance testing efforts at local businesses.
Prior to these two cases, Grand County had seen a plateau in positive tests with five cases for almost a month.
The county has completed 522 tests, with 451 coming back negative and 67 tests pending. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths in the county from COVID-19.
