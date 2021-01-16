County continues vaccinations after receiving fewer than expected

Colorado's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Courtesy CDPHE

Grand County Public Health have received a total for 400 COVID-19 vaccines to date with most already administered.

The health department said that while it placed an order this week for 400 more doses, GCPH will only receive 100. That shipment has not yet been delivered, according to an update sent out Friday.

GCPH said its focus is to vaccinate first responders while hospitals and health care providers work to vaccinate on those over 70.

Middle Park Health held its first drive-thru clinic for people 70 and older on Thursday, distributing 93 doses at River Run in Granby. Primary health care providers will be contacting those who register with GCPH online to schedule vaccinations as they can be distributed.

The health department is working to wrap up the populations in phase 1A and the first half of phase 1B so that it can begin to focus efforts on the 70+ population as well.

The first responders to be vaccinated in phase 1B are occupations such as EMS, fire, search and rescue, ski patrollers and law enforcement including the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Also in phase 1B are other health care professionals such as dentists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, massage therapists, optometrists, mental health providers, pharmacists and more.

“Please remember that, especially in a small community, some of your neighbors and co-workers may volunteer for some of the groups in the 1B phase, so they may receive the vaccine before others their age,” officials explained.

Regardless of when someone receives the vaccine, GCPH is reminding everyone to keep the card provided when the first dose is administered as it will assure everyone receives the correct second dose at the correct time.

The health department has been developing plans for mass immunization clinics. While GCPH is unable to provide definite dates for such clinics, they will likely occur in Phases 2 and 3, which includes those with certain health conditions and other essential workers. Phase 3 is the general public.

“We are receiving small amounts of the vaccine and have no indication of when we will begin to receive larger shipments of the vaccine,” officials said. “Because of the small amounts made available to us, we must allocate the vaccines we do have toward completing Phases 1A and 1B prior to conducting mass immunization clinics.”

The general public is encouraged to register for the vaccine at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine​.