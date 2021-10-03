County declares Stage 1 drought
Grand County’s Drought Preparedness Committee lowered Grand’s drought level to Stage 1 drought warning on Saturday.
Stage 1 drought is defined through the county’s Drought Preparedness Plan by a number of factors including that the county is experiencing a cumulative precipitation rate between 70% to 89% of the yearly average.
The US Drought Monitor from Sept. 30 shows all of Grand County in some stage of drought, ranging from abnormally dry on the east side to extreme drought on the west.
Under Stage 1, the county’s drought committee recommends limiting watering from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. two days per week and encourages sports fields and parks to use 10% less water.
In July, the committee declared Grand County in a Stage 2 severe drought, which is tied to even lower levels of precipitation accumulation.
The highest drought level is Stage 3 extreme drought.
For more information about the Drought Preparedness Plan, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/1341/Drought-Preparedness-Program.
