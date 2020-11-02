County employee tests positive for COVID-19

Grand County Public Health announced on Monday a Grand County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release said the employee was isolated as soon as the positive test was confirmed. Contact tracing for exposed individuals has been completed and anyone needing to quarantine has been contacted, according to GCPH.

No other information about the case or potential exposure was provided.

Commissioner Kris Manguso said she was put on quarantine on Saturday, but was not told when or where the potential exposure occurred, nor who tested positive.

On Facebook, Shanna Ganne, who is running for county commissioner, said she was notified of potential exposure at the County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 27.

Reached over the phone, Ganne said the contact tracer told her she didn’t have to quarantine because she was only in the building for around 45 minutes and had recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Commissioners Rich Cimino and Merrit Linke declined to add information and deferred to the public health news release.