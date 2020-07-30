County finds operator breached contract following incident at Kremmling Airport

The Kremmling Airport at McElroy Field is jointly owned by Kremmling and Grand County. Alpine Wings is the fixed-base operator at the airport due to a contract with the county.

The Grand County Commissioners have put Alpine Wings on notice of breach of contract following an incident involving an employee at the Kremmling Airport.

In a letter sent to manager Jim Ward, the county expressed apprehension over the behavior of a fueling operations employee during an alleged incident with a Flight For Life and EMS crew that landed in Kremmling on July 20.

“We were very upset to hear that this had happened,” the letter said.

According to the letter, Ward promptly removed the employee from fueling operations, but the commissioners remained worried about the employee’s potential to interact with airport users.

“After his demonstration of anger … there is concern that this step may potentially prove to be insufficient to cure what the county is considering a breach of Alpine Wings’ lease with the county,” the letter said.

Ward declined to comment Thursday. Assistant County Manager Ed Moyer also declined to provide further details about the incident.

The board requested that Alpine Wings provide a plan on what steps it has taken or will take to correct the issue. The company was put on notice that it is in breach of contract according to their 1996 lease and operating agreement.

Alpine Wings is the fixed-base operator at Kremmling Airport, meaning it provides services such as fueling, hangering and other facilities, in addition to operating at the airport.

The letter stated the breach related to the section on operating standards set out in the contract with the county. The specific article in the contract requires Alpine Wings to provide — among other things — prompt, good, non-discriminatory and reasonably priced services.

If Alpine Wings does not cure the breach within 30 days, the county may terminate its lease, the letter said.

The commissioners voted to sign the letter following an executive session with the county attorney Tuesday. Kremmling Mayor Grover Pryor also signed the letter.

