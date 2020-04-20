County launches symptoms tracker to help monitor coronavirus
Grand County Public Health launched a symptoms tracker Saturday for residents to self-report if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
Residents experiencing a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath or other COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to fill out a short survey and provide information on where they are and what they are experiencing.
Public Health said the idea is to get a better understanding of where and when outbreaks are occurring. Officials can also use the data to reach out and follow up with people.
The survey, which is completely voluntary, asks medical questions about symptoms and history, as well as for personal and location information.
There’s also an option for respondents to opt in to get text message updates on how to handle various symptoms and be connected with available resources.
Answers will be accessible to Grand County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Personal health information will be protected and only released in aggregate.
