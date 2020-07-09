County man charged with sharing child porn
A Grand County man was arrested for allegedly sharing a Facebook video in a group chat showing child pornography.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Grand County Sheriff’s deputy went to the home of Michael A. Sheldon, 28, on June 30 with a warrant to search his property for child porn.
Police questioned Sheldon about when he had last used Facebook and if he had uploaded or shared any videos via the social media platform. Sheldon allegedly said he hadn’t been on Facebook in three or four months because he was receiving spam notifications.
At first, Sheldon denied that he had shared a video the last time he was on Facebook, according to the affidavit, but he later said he sent the video in a group chat. The affidavit says Sheldon received the video from an unknown source, which he opened briefly before passing it along. Sheldon allegedly told police he watched the video for around 10 seconds before he shared it.
In a written statement given to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon was able to identify the ages of the two people in the video and describe what was happening.
In both his written statement and when talking to police, Sheldon said he was drinking when he received the video and shared it, according to the affidavit.
Sheldon’s written statement also acknowledges the move was a “horrible test of judgement.”
Sheldon faces a felony count of sexual exploitation of children and is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 3.
