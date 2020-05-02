County offers help for victims of domestic violence

In on of Grand County’s updates on the local COVID-19 response, citizens were reminded about a local organization working to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

Many advocates have expressed concerns that the prolonged time at home during the pandemic has put victims of domestic violence at an increased risk of harm. The county is reminding everyone about the resources available for victims in Grand.

Grand County Advocates serves victims of all racial, social, ethnic, religious, sexual orientations and gender expressions among all economic groups, ages and lifestyles.

Some of the services the agency provides include a 24 hour confidential crisis line, emergency safe housing, safety planning, support services, on and off scene crisis intervention, courtroom advocacy and assistance with restraining orders. Grand County Advocates also offers medical advocacy, counseling referrals and assistance, relocation assistance and address confidentiality assistance.

Anyone in need of help is encouraged to call the Grand County Advocates’ 24 hour helpline at 970-725-3412.