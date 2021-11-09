County officials put out small wildfire

First responders extinguished a wildfire Sunday afternoon outside of Grand Lake and are reminding the county that fire danger still exists.

Grand Lake Fire, Grand Fire and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of wildland fire near County Road 44 in Grand Lake a little after 1 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to put it out within an hour.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Offices said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have resulted from an unattended campfire.

Officials warned that conditions are still dry overall and that the risk of fire remains. Campers are reminded to completely extinguish campfires. If a campfire is not all the way out, wind can rekindle the embers and start a wildfire.

To put out a campfire, after drowning the fire with water, make sure that all embers and sticks are wet. Move around rocks that could potentially have embers burning underneath them. Stir the remains, add more water and stir again to ensure that all the burned material has been put out and cooled. Lastly, use a bare hand to feel and make sure no roots are burning.