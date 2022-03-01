County police to conduct active shooter training

Grand County law enforcement agencies will conduct an active shooter training in Granby on Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public should expect to see an increase in police officers and emergency vehicles on Fourth Street between Agate Avenue and Jasper Court in Granby. The training exercises may be loud.

Signage and tape will block off the area in question during the training, but on-street parking on Agate Avenue will not be blocked and more parking for Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Jasper Court will be available with police assistance.

Law enforcement will also go door-to-door in the area to alert businesses and residents.

For more information or assistance, contact Granby Police Chief David Shaffer.