County preparing to begin next phase of vaccinations

Grand County has vaccinated at least 90 people since receiving the first batch of Moderna vaccines on Dec. 22 and is preparing to wrap up the first phase of vaccinations.

In accordance with the state guidelines, the first doses were given to health care workers and assisted living facilities in Phase 1A.

Grand County Public Health received a second batch of 200 doses on Dec. 29 and said it was in the final stages of the first phase of vaccinations.

The state’s Phase 1B is split into two parts, with the first group being health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19, such as those in the dental field, first responders and people over 70.

The second group of Phase 1B includes teachers, essential workers, government officials and frontline journalists.

The county has to receive approval from the state to move to the new phase and start vaccinating that group, so there is currently no timeline for when Phase 1B will begin.

As of right now, public health plans to reach out directly to people who qualify for Phase 1B when they receive the state’s directive to do so.

According to public health, vaccine providers sign an agreement to meet all of the state’s criteria for distribution or risk having shipments of the vaccine stopped.

Each Moderna vial contains 10 doses of the vaccine that must be used within a six hour period in order not to waste any. People with a fever should not be vaccinated and anyone with a history of allergies to vaccines should consult their doctor.

The county’s COVID-19 case rate has been dropping consistently since it peaked around Thanksgiving. On Friday, there were 74 new cases over the past two weeks and three people remained hospitalized.