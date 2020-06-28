County releases COVID-19 guidance through September

To help the public better understand Grand County’s specific coronavirus measures, Grand County Public Health has released several local guidance documents and playbooks.

A public health order issued Friday authorizes and implements the Grand County Suppression Plan and Playbooks to allow for safe operation of certain, specifically identified industries, businesses, recreation, events and other activities while following best practices.

For more Go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/COVID19 to see industry or event specific protective measures, compliance verification forms, best practices and more released by Grand County.

The county designed these “live” documents to be easily updated as conditions change and developments occur, officials said in a release.

A compliance verification form is still required for each activity or business subject to the protection measures, and these forms must display acceptance documentation prior to opening and receiving customers or commencing an event.

According to Grand County Public Health, the protective measures in all local playbooks will take precedence over state orders, regardless of whether the local public health measures are more or less restrictive than current state orders.

The order will remain in effect until Sept. 30 unless the county’s public health director otherwise changes it. It applies of all of Grand, including all towns.

All citizens, businesses and visitors in Grand are expected to follow best practice protective measures. Any indoor or outdoor events not covered by guidance listed expecting more than 100 participants will need to submit a plan for approval.

“Compliance is critical in suppressing the transmission of COVID-19 in Grand County to levels that do not overwhelm the healthcare system and allow as many businesses and activities as possible to continue operating or occurring,” county officials said.

The county asks any business, gathering or event not in compliance with this and other public health orders to cease operation or activity. Grand remains at 18 total positive cases with residences in the county, but there has been a recent outbreak with ties to Grand.