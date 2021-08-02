County releases poll on Gore Range renaming

Grand County launched an online poll to gauge public opinion on the proposed name change for the Gore Range to the Nuchu Range.

The Board of Grand County Commissioners directed staff last week to create a poll in an effort to get community input on the topic without spending too much time on the discussion.

Residents can take the poll at http://www.co.grand.co.us/Polls.aspx?PollID=34 . Comments can also be emailed to ctravis@co.grand.co.us .

The comments will be taken into account while the commissioners decide whether to send input to the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board. Comments are due by Sept. 15.

The naming board sought input from Summit, Grand, Jackson, Routt and Eagle counties. Jackson County sent a letter of opposition to the name change and Eagle County said it wouldn’t be taking the matter up.

A former Summit County commissioner kicked off the renaming process when he proposed the new name, which was agreed upon by leaders from the Northern Ute, Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes selected the new name, which is meant to honor the tribes and their history in the area. Nuchu Range means Ute’s Range.

Grand County Commissioner Rich Cimino sits on the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board and plans to recuse himself from any decision.