County: Resident who tested positive for COVID-19 after autopsy was not killed by virus

After reporting that a Grand County resident who recently died had tested positive for COVID-19, Grand County Public Health is saying the person’s death was not a result of the coronavirus.

The county health department was notified on June 27 of a resident who had died recently and was confirmed to have COVID-19. The test was performed on the individual after the Grand County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy.

According to a Friday night update from the county’s COVID-19 response team, the investigation has determined the cause of death was not due to COVID-19. While the individual did test positive for the virus, the death was not because of the virus, county officials said.

Additionally, Grand County Public Health reported on Friday that the department was notified last weekend of another positive test result for COVID-19 in Grand County, which brings the number of positive cases in Grand up to 22.

The person’s significant other also has been tested, according to the county, and the test has been sent to the state lab for results. The significant other will also be counted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a “probable” case.