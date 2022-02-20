County treasurer files to run again

Frank DeLay is running to keep his elected treasurer’s role in November.

Frank DeLay / Courtesy photo

Grand County’s newest elected official Treasurer Frank DeLay is running for another term in the role.

DeLay filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican in November. He started his tenure as treasurer in 2018, beating out Deputy Treasurer Teri Tanton, a Democrat.

So far, DeLay is the only treasurer candidate to file paperwork.

With term limits passed by voters in November, DeLay is able to serve three more terms as treasurer.