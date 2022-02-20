County treasurer files to run again
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s newest elected official Treasurer Frank DeLay is running for another term in the role.
DeLay filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican in November. He started his tenure as treasurer in 2018, beating out Deputy Treasurer Teri Tanton, a Democrat.
So far, DeLay is the only treasurer candidate to file paperwork.
With term limits passed by voters in November, DeLay is able to serve three more terms as treasurer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
County treasurer files to run again
Grand County’s newest elected official Treasurer Frank DeLay is running for another term in the role.