County veteran services officer wins recognition

Grand County Veterans Services Officer Duane Dailey has received the 2020/21 Louis Nardini Award from the Colorado Veterans Service Officers Association.

The Colorado County Veterans Service Officers Association annually presents the Louis Nardini Award to an outstanding county veterans service officer or staff member for recognition of outstanding performance and achievements.

Dailey has served Grand County for more than 20 years. He has been the county’s veterans service officer for nine years, and prior to that was an equipment operator and noxious weed technician for road and bridge and natural resources. He also served as a county commissioner from 1999-2007.

Dailey is a U.S. Army veteran, and served in the USA Medical Corp as a field/combat medic and operating room technician in Vietnam.