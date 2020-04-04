County warns of coronavirus scams

County officials are warning residents of possibles scams taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak to steal personal information and money.

Officials say these scammers are impersonating public health agencies, hospitals, federal financial agencies and more. Citizens should be alert and verify any unsolicited phone calls or emails.

The warning went on to point out that there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment to prevent or treat a coronavirus infection.

Residents should not give money to anyone that claims a payment would put you on a “fast track” to receive a vaccination, “investment opportunities” or opportunities to crowdfund for a cure. Additionally, consumers should be wary of medical miracle or holistic cures.

The final warning related to scammers taking advantage of the kindness of others. If someone asks for a donation toward a community charity, officials strongly suggest research into the organization prior to donating money.