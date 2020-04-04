County warns of coronavirus scams
County officials are warning residents of possibles scams taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak to steal personal information and money.
Officials say these scammers are impersonating public health agencies, hospitals, federal financial agencies and more. Citizens should be alert and verify any unsolicited phone calls or emails.
The warning went on to point out that there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment to prevent or treat a coronavirus infection.
Residents should not give money to anyone that claims a payment would put you on a “fast track” to receive a vaccination, “investment opportunities” or opportunities to crowdfund for a cure. Additionally, consumers should be wary of medical miracle or holistic cures.
Support Local Journalism
The final warning related to scammers taking advantage of the kindness of others. If someone asks for a donation toward a community charity, officials strongly suggest research into the organization prior to donating money.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.