County: We’re trying to slow, not stop spread of COVID-19

Explaining the goals of the stay home orders and safer at home restrictions, the Grand County COVID-19 response team says they were never meant to stop COVID-19 but to slow its spread.

“By slowing the spread, we provide ourselves with the time needed to adjust and adapt our daily activities while taking into account the threat posed by COVID-19,” county officials wrote in a recent community update. “We find ourselves living in unusual times and realizing that adapting to COVID-19 means we are not going to be without some restrictions until a vaccine is available.”

As a result, people are asked to minimize nonessential travel, recreate responsibly, limit gatherings to small groups, practice good personal hygiene, wear face coverings in public areas, protect vulnerable populations like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, and understand that it is safer to stay home.

“It will not be this way forever, but it will be for a while,” the response team cautioned.