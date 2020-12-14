County’s COVID cases drop 30%
Following two weeks of increased COVID-19 restrictions, Grand County has been able to cut its positive case count by 30%, according to public health officials.
The county has been well above the threshold for the strictest regulations because of high case counts for several weeks leading the Board of County Commissioners last week to implement the harshest guidelines since the Stay at Home order.
On Monday, public health announced cases have dropped by 30%, with only 130 new cases in the past two weeks. On Dec. 8, the county reported 161 cases from the past two weeks.
Public health cites not having personal gatherings, wearing face masks, social distancing, getting tested when feeling sick and staying home when feeling sick as factors in the decreased number of cases.
The current COVID restrictions expire on Dec. 18, unless the BOCC extends them.
According to the state’s guidelines, Grand County is still above the threshold for Level Red restrictions.
