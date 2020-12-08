Couple’s deaths ruled murder-suicide

Police have determined a Fraser couple died in a murder-suicide following an investigation and the autopsies of their bodies.

Around 10 p.m. Nov. 27, police found Kristin and Lucais Reilly dead in their apartment on Zerex Street in Fraser. Both had suffered traumatic head injuries.

According to law enforcement, a friend discovered the couple’s bodies after one of them did not show up for work on Nov. 27 and failed to respond to numerous calls and texts. The couple had been dead for almost a day before their bodies were discovered.

Based on evidence from the investigation and autopsy results, police now believe that Lucais shot Kristin before killing himself.

According to law enforcement, Lucais legally purchased the handgun tied to their deaths in January.

No charges are expected, but the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, can reach out to the 24/7 crisis hotline at 844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255.