Court documents ID suspect in middle school burglary as former custodian

The suspect connected with the East Grand Middle School burglary on Thanksgiving was identified Wednesday as 49-year-old Greg Kuczkowski of Granby, according to court documents, a former school custodian.

Kuczkowski confessed to the crime while being interviewed by Granby Police Chief James Kraker, saying that he entered the school with intentions of finding money to purchase methamphetamine, according to a police affidavit.

On Nov. 27, the East Grand School District reported to the Granby Police Department that there had been a burglary at the East Grand Middle School in the early morning of Nov. 23. Kraker responded to the call where he observed surveillance footage of an unidentified man entering the school at about 5 a.m.

According to the police report, a white Honda sedan was caught on camera outside the north side of the school, an area not used for any public or student use. The man then exited the car and entered the building through the utilities room. The next time he was caught on tape, he was entering the main office inside the school wearing a winter hat as a face mask.

Kuczkowski then attempted to access a safe located in the office area, and also gained access to a locked key box in an adjoining room. Security footage showed Kuczkowski duck and hide under a table as a cleaning woman entered the room. He then emerged and exited the building back through the utilities room once she had left, according to the affidavit.

Kraker said he was able to identify Kuczkowski using the security footage from the parking lot, and his prior knowledge of Kuczkowski and his vehicle.

Granby Police executed a search warrant Monday that revealed Kuczkowski's vehicle as a match to the one captured on video. Kraker also said that he spoke to Kuczkowski outside his place of employment and arranged to meet him the next day.

Kuczkowski came to the Granby Police Department on Nov. 28, where he was questioned about the incident and subsequently confessed, according to the affidavit.

During the interview, Kuczkowski said that he recently discovered that he was in possession of a garage door opener for the school district's main office, which he entered on Thanksgiving morning and removed a key to the middle school.

According to the police report, Kuczkowski was a former custodian with the district, but was fired in 2015 after being charged with theft. East Grand School District Superintendent Frank Reeves confirmed that Kuczkowski was a former employee of the school district, but said he didn't have any information regarding his termination.

Kuczkowki completed at least 24 hours of community service for the East Grand School District as part of a deferred prosecution stemming from a marijuana cultivation arrest in 1994, according to court records.

In his interview with Kraker, Kuczkowski said he attempted to open a safe in the school, and that he also removed several other keys before hearing the custodian and fleeing the scene. He told police that the stolen keys were now in a trailer in his yard, as well as the mask he wore during the crime.

Police found the keys, mask and garage door opener during a subsequent search of his property, with consent of Kuczkowski's wife.

Kuczkowski also admitted that he is a methamphetamine user, and was searching for money at the school to purchase methamphetamines.

Kuczkowski is still in custody, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Kuczkowski has had several run-ins with the law before, including multiple drug arrests.

In 1994 he was arrested for cultivating a marijuana plant in his home, though the total weight of the marijuana seized was less than one ounce. He was arrested again in 2013 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was given a deferred sentence. In 2015 he was given another deferred sentence on charges of identify theft. His sentence in 2015 is scheduled for reviewed in February 2018, according to court documents.