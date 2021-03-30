Court roundup: Cases dismissed in Grand County court

A handful of defendants in Grand County have had their criminal cases dismissed over recent months.

Chris Tacinas, 62, was arrested at his Grand Lake home in November after police responded to a report of shots fired there.

Tacinas was initially charged with menacing and prohibited use of a weapon on allegations that he discharged a firearm inside his home.

However, Judge Nicholas Catanzarite dismissed those charges on Jan. 11 after Tacinas resolved his case through adult diversion.

In an unrelated incident, Catanzarite dismissed on March 2 a charge against Justin Butera, 46, who was arrested in October for felony criminal mischief.

Butera was charged after police responded to a report of a Subaru being hit with another car door in a grocery store parking lot, leading to damage that was reportedly over $1,000.

In addition, Jeffrey R. Mackey, 45, had a charge of failing to re-register as a sex offender dismissed on March 16 by Catanzarite.

Mackey was arrested in January when he was 38 business days late to re-register as a sex offender.

In District Court, Judge Mary Hoak dismissed an assault charge against Joshua McDade, 28, who had been accused of assault against his partner. McDade’s case was resolved through adult diversion.

McDade was arrested in September after police responded to his home for a fight.