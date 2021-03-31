Court sentences drunk driver to probation

Rabe



A Winter Park man who was charged with a eluding police has been sentenced to jail time and probation for driving while under the influence.

Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Franklin Rabe, 28, to 60 days in jail, two years of probation, 48 hours of public service and over $2,000 in fines and court fees on Dec. 21.

Rabe had faced charges including second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding, criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, harassment and theft after a July arrest.

Rabe was arrested after police responded to an alleged altercation in a Winter Park parking lot. The police report said Rabe was visibly drunk when he got into his car and left the scene despite being told by officers that he wasn’t allowed to leave.

Per the court, Rabe will qualify for work release while he serves his jail sentence. If Rabe fails to complete his sentence before Nov. 21, 2022, he could face a year in jail.

Police reportedly followed him about 400 yards with their emergency lights and sirens on before arresting Rabe.