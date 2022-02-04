COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Grand

After a huge spike of COVID-19 cases in Grand throughout January, case numbers are trending downward.

Grand County COVID-19 reporting dashboard/Courtesy graphic

Following a huge spike of COVID-19 in January, Grand County’s case numbers are moving down.

Grand County has seen 68 new cases in the past seven days, equal to a case rate of 433 per 100,000 people. For contrast, on Jan. 12 the county reported 105 new cases in one day.

The case rate is still considered high, but is a dramatic improvement from rates a few weeks ago that reached up to 2,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the cases reported in the last week, 35.3% of those were in children under 18. This is an increase from previous trends — previously about 20-25% of COVID cases were in children.

There are six residents currently hospitalized because of the virus, included two who were hospitalized in the past two weeks. There have been no new deaths due to the virus with the county seeing two resident deaths so far this year, equal to 16 since the pandemic began.

The county’s trends reflect the state’s following the surge of the omicron variant.

Statewide hospitalization numbers have improved slightly, with 11% of ICU beds available in Colorado, an increase of 3% compared to a month ago. In the Foothills RETAC region that Grand County is a part of, 12% of ICU beds are available, up 8% compared to a month ago.

There are currently 1,162 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado with 63% of those people being unvaccinated.