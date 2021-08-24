COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge in Grand

COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically this month in Grand County, with 50 new cases reported in the last week.

Grand County Public Health

COVID-19 is once again spiking in Grand County with case numbers and hospitalizations on the rise locally.

Grand has seen 50 new cases of COVID in the last week and 68 new cases in the past two weeks. Additionally, three residents have been hospitalized due to the virus over the last seven days.

“We have seen a pretty dramatic increase in cases,” Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker told commissioners Tuesday.

According to Baker, the hospitalizations are among residents ages 20-60, which she said is concerning.

Baker explained that the hospitals in Grand County do not treat COVID-19, so when a patient is admitted to a local hospital with the disease they are transferred to the Front Range for treatment. Because of this, Grand is considered part of the Foothills RETAC Region along with Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Jefferson counties.

The availability of ICU beds in the Foothills Region has dropped by about 10% over the last week to 23%, equal to 36 open beds.

“As stated in June, one of the metrics that public health is really keeping an eye on is our hospitalization rate,” Baker said. “I believe we mentioned that 10% of our cases being hospitalized would be a concern.”

As of Tuesday’s reporting, 2.94% of local COVID cases have resulted in hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

However, local deaths from COVID have not increased with the rise in cases. Two residents have died due to COVID and another three have died with COVID since the pandemic began.

Baker also reported that 63% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Grand County. With past infections, Baker estimated the local immunity rate at about 63.7%.

Vaccines and COVID testing remain available across Grand County. Go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/COVID19 for more information.