COVID-19 dial: Grand County goes Red on Monday, affecting restaurants, indoor gatherings, lodging

Grand County will be moving into the Red category on the state's COVID-19 on Monday.



After the close of business Friday, Grand County Public Health announced it would be closing restaurants to in-person dining, forbidding indoor gatherings and limiting short-term lodging, starting next week.

The changes in local COVID-19 restrictions are designed to reduce the spread before Christmas. They stem from a temporary amendment to the Grand County Public Health director’s standing order that will raise the county into the Red category on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The changes will take effect on Monday and continue until Dec. 18, unless extended by Grand County Public Health. The amended order contains provisions mandating:

• indoor events, including private gatherings, cease unless operating under strict protective measures and approval through Grand County Public Health;

• short-term rental properties and lodging be limited to one household for private gatherings and stays;

• restaurants move to takeout, curbside, delivery or to go options. Up to five people are allowed onsite to pick up food or place an order, given specific precautions are taken to maintain a six-foot distance. Indoor dining shall be closed and outdoor dining is limited one household per group. Bars will remain closed.

“It is important to acknowledge that many restaurant owners are willingly implementing these protective measures to help ensure less burdensome restrictions during the holiday season,” local officials noted as they announced the changes in 6 p.m. news release. “These protective measures are targeted at mitigating disease spread occurring indoors during prolonged gatherings with more than one household.”

Grand County Public Health is also planning to start a new program acknowledging businesses that implement the county’s protective measures to the fullest extent once the temporary amendment order expires.

“We will release more information on this topic in the coming weeks,” the health department added. “Additionally, county leadership is working closely with towns to secure financial assistance and distribution mechanisms. They are hopeful in anticipating a large pool of funds will be available.”