COVID-19 outbreak at construction site reached three positive cases
A third confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to a local construction site after Grand County Public Health confirmed an outbreak at the job site last week.
County officials wouldn’t share which construction site was involved, but said the COVID-19 Response Team tested 33 workers and found one other positive case on top of two confirmed last week. In one of the cases, the patient was hospitalized in Denver.
On Tuesday, Grand County had 21 confirmed cases and five other confirmed cases associated with the county. Officials are also investigating a COVID-19 associated death in the county.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User