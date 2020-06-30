COVID-19 outbreak at construction site reached three positive cases

A third confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to a local construction site after Grand County Public Health confirmed an outbreak at the job site last week.

County officials wouldn’t share which construction site was involved, but said the COVID-19 Response Team tested 33 workers and found one other positive case on top of two confirmed last week. In one of the cases, the patient was hospitalized in Denver.

On Tuesday, Grand County had 21 confirmed cases and five other confirmed cases associated with the county. Officials are also investigating a COVID-19 associated death in the county.