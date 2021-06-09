COVID-19 outbreak reported at C Lazy U

Grand County Public Health has announced a nine-person COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the C Lazy U guest ranch.

According to a release from health officials, the ranch has taken all necessary precautions to keep the outbreak contained. Affected staff have been placed in quarantine and incoming guests have been notified.

Ranch manager David Craig added that 78% of C Lazy U staff has been vaccinated, but none of the individuals who recently tested positive were vaccinated. The ranch is encouraging staff to get vaccinated and providing on-ranch vaccinations.

According to the state’s current public health order, an outbreak is defined as five or more positive COVID-19 cases from different households. Employee housing and camp cabins like those for the C Lazy U staff are not considered households.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker said in Tuesday’s release that, while seeing a spike in numbers is disappointing – given the circumstances of the outbreak – it’s not a cause for concern.

“While it was unfortunately a high number of infections, at this point, none of the individuals who tested positive have exhibited signs of severe illness or have needed to be hospitalized,” Baker said. “And thanks to quick detection and action on the ranch’s part, they have been able to keep the spread of illness contained so far.”

According to the Grand County COVID-19 dashboard, there have been nine COVID-19 cases in the past week. There is one active COVID outbreak in the county. As of May 25, 61% of Grand’s vaccine eligible residents have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 is considered a vaccine preventable disease. GCPH offers free COVID vaccinations at clinics throughout the county. To see the June clinic schedule and make an appointment, visit http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .