COVID-19 outbreak reported at Grand County Jail as cases continue to spike

COVID-19 cases are spiking in Grand County with two outbreaks reported this week, including at the Grand County Jail.

Grand County COVID-19 Monitoring Dashboard

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail, and the state has recorded an outbreak at a Winter Park church.

On Tuesday, an inmate at the jail became symptomatic and tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office and Grand County Public Health conducted additional testing, which resulted in four more inmates testing positive, along with one jail staff member, for a total of six COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office declined to share the vaccination status of the staff member or inmates who tested positive.

Grand County Public Health said it has begun the investigation process and will be in contact with anyone identified as a close contact with positive individuals.

Because this is considered an outbreak, the health department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to monitor the situation until two incubation period have passed with no new outbreak-related COVID-19 cases.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said staff will continue to follow protective measures to ensure the health and safety of all affected individuals. As a precautionary measure, jail visiting and fingerprinting for concealed handgun permits and other civil prints have been suspended until at least Sept. 15.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak reported in Grand County this week with the state reporting another outbreak at Winter Park Christian Church. According to the state’s data, the outbreak was first reported Monday and six attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Grand County continues to see an uptick in COVID with 41 new cases of reported in the last week, including 16 on Tuesday. Three residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with a total of four people having been hospitalized in the last two weeks.

That means 4.26% of total cases in the last two weeks have resulted in a hospitalization. Grand County Public Health has previously said 10% of cases resulting in a hospitalization would be cause for concern.

The county’s vaccination rate remains at about 62.5% of eligible residents, according to the most recent reporting.