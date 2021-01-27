COVID-19 outbreak reported at Grand County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff with three confirmed positive tests.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grand County Public Health was informed Jan. 20 that three employees of the sheriff’s office had tested positive and began contact tracing for anyone in contact with the positive individuals.

Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as more than two positive cases at one location within 14 days.

“Unfortunately, after 11 months of COVID, we had a few staff test positive,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “However, it appears that our diligent efforts to keep our inmate population safe have been successful.”

Officer Erin Opsahl, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, added that employees have been tested on a regular basis since Jan. 20 with no new positives.

Public health will continue to track the sheriff’s office for at least 28 days, or two incubation periods, pass with no new cases.

The sheriff’s office added it has trained the staff, adjusted protocol and practiced the appropriate safety procedures prior to the outbreak and will continue following safety measures to try and stop the spread.

The sheriff’s office remains open to the public at this time.