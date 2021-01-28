COVID outbreaks reported at East, West Grand school districts

Grand County Public Health has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at East and West Grand school districts.

There are two separate outbreaks at East Grand School District, one in a first grade cohort at Fraser Valley Elementary and another in a fifth grade cohort at Granby Elementary.

Though announced Thursday, one of these cohorts has already been quarantined for the mandatory time and returned to school on Monday. The other cohort has been quarantined since Jan. 19.

There have also been 10 positive COVID-19 cases found at West Grand High School in two weeks, which indicated an outbreak.

As of Thursday, West Grand’s current outbreak only affects select individuals at West Grand High School and does not encompass the entire student body and staff. West Grand’s K-8 school does not currently seem to be impacted by this outbreak.

Except for those quarantined, learning remains in-person for all others at both school districts.

While Grand County Public Health was initially reporting all outbreaks to the state, new guidance now only requires it for six priority categories: schools, correctional facilities, critical infrastructure, long-term care facilities, highly mobile populations like the homeless and tribal organizations.

No Grand County outbreaks were shared on the state’s website Wednesday, though the Grand County Sheriff’s Office reported a COVID-19 outbreak that same day.

An outbreak is declared when two or more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are identified in a facility or non-household group within a 14 day period and the positives are shown to have contracted COVID through interaction at that facility.