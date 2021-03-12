COVID relief bill to bring millions of dollars to Grand

With the nearly $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law, direct support to the local community is on its way.

According to US Senator John Hickenlooper’s office, $6 billion in direct aid will go to state and local governments in Colorado, and the Grand County government can expect to see $2.8 million of that.

For the local municipalities, Granby will get $420,000, Kremmling $300,000, Fraser $260,000, Winter Park $220,000, Hot Sulphur Springs $150,000 and Grand Lake $100,000. The East and West Grand School Districts will be separately allocated part of the $1.2 billion going to K-12 schools in Colorado.

Nearly five million Coloradans will also receive stimulus checks up to $1,400, according to the senator’s office. The House and Senate passed the bill this week along party lines without any GOP support.

According to Hickenlooper’s office, beginning in July, working families with kids will start receiving $250-$300 each month thanks to an expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

The bill also comes with $60 billion in grants and loans for small businesses, including a new $25 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Additional funding will go toward vaccinations, unemployment and more.

Republican lawmakers have wildly criticized the cost and scope of the rescue plan.