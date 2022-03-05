Cozens Ranch features local photography

Gary Piper stands on Byers Peak. Piper's photography is on display at the Cozens Ranch Museum this month during normal business hours.

Gary Piper / Courtesy photo

The Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser is hosting the work of local photographer Gary Piper through the month of March.

Piper, a Tabernash resident, primarily photographs Colorado public lands and wilderness areas, specifically the Indian Peaks Wilderness, the Byers Peak Wilderness and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Also on display will be Piper’s photographs from Greenland, north of the Arctic Circle and the North Pole.

Piper grew up photographing the Adirondacks and Moose River in upstate New York, first processing photos in a darkroom before he got his first digital camera in 2005.

As an environmentalist, Piper is donating 20% of his profits to charitable organizations working to protect the wilderness and public lands.

Piper’s work will be on display during normal museum hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.