Cozens Ranch Museum hosts artist Lisa Baird in June

Artist Lisa Baird creates an interactive cut-out oil painting at the Fraser Mountain Mural Festival in 2022. For the month of June, her work will be on display at the Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser. On June 16, community members will get a chance to meet the artist during her showing "Local Color."

Sarah Morin/For Sky-Hi News

Local artist Lisa Baird captures the best of Grand County nature. For the month of June, she will showcase her work at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser. A reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the museum.

Baird enjoys painting the diversity of local wildlife and the landscapes they inhabit. As a contemporary oil painter, Baird takes her inspiration for art – and life – from the outdoors.

“There is no better place to be inspired than Grand County,” Baird stated in a news release about her exhibit.

Seeing ordinary people in extraordinary places – hiking, cycling, skiing, or just enjoying mountain life, supplies the creative inspiration for her works, and provides the vision for the show, “Local Color.” A lover of all animals, Lisa does commission work for pets as well.

Baird’s work is featured in both private and public collections; she has also been part of artist shows nationwide. Public works in Grand County include a mural created for the 2022 Fraser Mountain Mural Festival, a newly painted Zephyr chair turned bus stop on Rendezvous Road and Mountain Flower Circle, and a piece on the 2023 Winter Park Art Trail. She is currently working on two additional mural commissions for the Headwaters Trail Alliance.

Baird studied Art at Hastings College and took numerous courses at the Art Students League of Denver. She has also studied photography with John Fielder, and oil painting with Don Sahli and Karen Vance, a Winter Park-based artist.

“Local Color” is free to the public and all are invited, but an RSVP is required. There will be light refreshments and the opportunity to meet with Baird. To attend, please RSVP to samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5488.

Baird is a member of the Fraser Public Arts Committee, and a founding board member of Fraser Valley Arts. Fraser Valley Arts is a nonprofit organization formed in January 2021 with the mission to build, promote, and sustain creative endeavors across the Fraser Valley. Baird is also the organizer of Fraser Valley Art’s Plein Air @ Altitude festival, which will take place this September throughout Grand County. Visit LisaBairdFineArt.com to view Baird’s work.