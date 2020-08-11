CPRA Rodeo still a wild ride at reduced capacity (photos)

The Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Rodeo may have seen a smaller audience than most years, but riders and the crowd alike still enjoyed the show Saturday.

Hosted at the Middle Park Fairgrounds as part of the annual festivities, the sold-out rodeo had a maximum capacity of 125 spectators due to COVID-19 regulations.

Along with events including bareback riding, steer wrestling and mutton busting for children, the rodeo featured performances by the Evergreen Rodeo Drill Team and the 5280 Trick & Fancy Riding Team.

Results (subject to audit)

Bareback

1. Jayce Harrison (64 seconds)

Steer Wrestling

1. Talon Sterkel (5.4)

2. Logan Kenline (5.5)

3. Seth Peterson (6.5)

Tie Down Roping

1. Pecos Tatum (9.4)

2. Kyle Belew (9.7)

3. Kasen Brennise (9.8)

Breakaway Roping

1. Shelby Logan (2.5)

2. Marcy Bate (2.7)

3. Mikayla Wilson (2.9)

Saddle Bronc

1. Denton Ward (71)

2. Andrew Schneider (65)

3. Casey Guerrier (47)

Mixed Team Roping

1. Willow Nicholas (7.6)

2. Marcy Bate (18.3)

3. Brittney McNaney (25.3)

Team Roping Header

1. Eric Martin (7.5)

2. Travis Bounds (7.7)

3. Brett Tatum (12.2)

3. Tuff Ramsey (12.2)

Team Roping Heeler

1. Jason Gilchrist (7.5)

2. Joe Roderick (7.7)

3. Hank Bounds (12.2)

3. Pecos Tatum (12.2)

Barrel Racing

1. Keylie Tatum (18.04)

2. Kaitlynn Hayes (18.60)

3. Dalene Harthan (18.66)

Bull Riding

No qualified rides