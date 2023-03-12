CPW accepting applications for sportsperson representatives

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has two sportsperson representative positions open on the Colorado Outdoor Partnership and is accepting applications from hunting and/or angling organizations or constituencies to fill the roles.

A sportsperson appointment on the partnership lasts four years, and members participate in quarterly meetings, support other work as needed and represent the perspective of their sector’s community, according to a CPW news release.

Applicants need to fill out an online application by March 13, and can email supplemental information to Regional Partnership Program Manager Jody Kennedy at jody.kennedy@state.co.us .

The partnership includes leaders from around the state in agriculture, conservation, stewardship, environmental education, outdoor recreation and federal, tribal and local government, as well as at-large members.

It works to advise parks and wildlife and the Department of Natural resources on strategies to achieve its vision of Colorado thriving because of its healthy lands, water, wildlife, farms, ranches and outdoor recreation, hunting and angling opportunities in 2050.