CPW asks hunters to watch for mandatory testing letter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer and elk hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2021 to inform how and where to fight the spread of the disease.

Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season hunters who have been selected for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing. CPW will require mandatory submission of CWD test samples from all elk and deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunts to better evaluate the infection levels of CWD in herds.

There will be no charge for mandatory testing. Find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing of deer on pages 22–32 and elk on pages 41–52 of the 2021 Colorado Big Game Brochure.

As of May 2021, CWD has been detected in 40 of 54 deer herds, 16 of 43 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds. The estimated proportion of sampled animals that are infected appears to be rising in many Colorado herds.

CWD is a prion disease that affects Colorado’s deer, elk and moose. The disease course generally lasts two to three years and is always fatal.

Although there has been no evidence that CWD has yet been transmitted to humans, the Center for Disease Control, along with CPW, recommend that hunters not eat the meat of a CWD-infected animal.