CPW calls on anglers who fish Colorado River near Parshall for project input

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers who fish a popular stretch of the Colorado River near Parshall to weigh in during the planning process for a major river restoration project at the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife Area.

Set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the public meeting will be held online via zoom.

In a news release, the agency explained how the project is supposed to heighten river conditions for trout by boosting habitat for invertebrates, as well as for all life stages of trout.

According to CPW, the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife is a popular fishing destination for locals, visitors and a loyal group of local fishing guides, and the river project is in the design phase with some elements open for public input.

“We understand the importance of this project to the anglers and the community,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said in the release. “While we have the knowledge to move forward biologically, we want to include the user groups to make sure the final project meets the public’s needs.”

Anyone interested in the project can attend the meeting at https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/j/86841531694?pwd=eU42dW5TaVdmU3M5di8rQ0haNFBBdz09.

The Kemp-Breeze project is the result of water project agreements between CPW, the Municipal Subdistrict, Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, Denver Water, and other entities involved in the Windy Gap and Moffat Firming Projects.

Following the public meeting, the habitat restoration design will be finalized. Construction work is tentatively scheduled to begin late summer 2022, depending on conditions and financing.