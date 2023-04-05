CPW contest offers prizes for taking a friend fishing

For the fifth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and its partner fishing companies are encouraging anglers to take a friend fishing with a statewide contest.

The contest encourages experienced anglers and beginners alike to seek each other out and share fishing knowledge and experience. Mentor-mentee pairs can enter the contest by submitting a photograph and story of their shared time on the water. Submissions will be judged by their ability to inspire, according to a CPW news release.

“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever,” CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli said in the release. “We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years. Co-workers who became great friends, family members who reconnected, veterans who bonded over shared experiences, amazing moments that were made possible by Colorado’s bountiful fishing opportunities. I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”

To qualify for the contest, both the mentor and mentee must be at least 21 years old, the mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license prior to April 1, and mentees must meet one of the following criteria:

Never had a fishing license until 2023

Only had a fishing license in 2022 (e.g., a second-year angler)

Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2018)

Contest winners will be selected in July, October and February. Both the mentor and mentee will receive a prize, all of which retail for between $300-$900.

Prizes include:

Cooler package: Soft sided YETI cooler and 60-quart polar cap cooler from Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s — $600

Full beginner fly fishing set up (rod/reel combo, tippet, leaders, tools, and fly box with 60 files) from Ascent Fly Fishing — $400

Full beginner spin-casting set up (rod/reel combo, net, and tackle box with over $300 worth of gear and lures) — $400

Full ice fishing setups including; sled, auger, rods/reels, and pop-up shelter – $600

Premium fly fishing setup: Orvis rods with Ross Reels — $900

Tenkara rods from Zen Tenkara — $300

Belly boat with accessories (fins and pump) — $300

Each winner will also receive a year subscription to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.

For more, see the official rules at cpw.state.co.us/ThingsToDo/Pages/Take-a-Friend-Fishing.aspx .

This story is from Steamboat Pilot & Today.