CPW offers shooting range grants

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications for shooting range construction and improvements through the Shooting Range Grant Development Program.

According to the agency, the program is the largest of its kind in the US and an estimated $600,000 will be available in the 2022 grant cycle. Archery ranges are also eligible to apply for a grant by the Feb. 1 deadline.

Jim Guthrie, coordinator of the Shooting Range Grant Program, notes that grants have helped develop new ranges, improved safety and upgraded facilities at existing ranges.

“Many ranges have told us that their membership and usage dramatically improved as a direct result of program investments,” she said. “That helps grow the sport by bringing in new participants as well as retaining existing ones.”

Some examples of range improvements over just the last few years include taller berms and backstops, better lighting and electrical connections, ADA access, new firing lines and covers, development of entirely new ranges and additional recreational shooting opportunities.

Program funds can cover up to 75% of eligible project costs.

“Public access commensurate with funding support is an important consideration,” said Guthrie. “We also look for range access for youth and hunter education programs, but the vast majority of the public and club ranges we have worked with have been more than happy to provide that, if they do not do so already.“

Information and further details on CPW’s Shooting Range Development Grant Program is available on CPW’s website.