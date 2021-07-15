CPW partially lifts closure on Colorado River

After placing a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partially rescinded the order.

CPW officials said that environmental conditions have improved between Kremmling and State Bridge due primarily to upstream reservoir releases. As a result, CPW has lifted the voluntary fishing closure upstream of State Bridge to the Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling.

The voluntary closure remains in effect from State Bridge downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle.

CPW officials warned that other waters that may see closures in the immediate future include sections of the Colorado River upstream of the Williams Fork River confluence, the Fraser River and the upper Yampa River.

On Tuesday, CPW also implemented a voluntary fishing closure after noon on sections of the Yampa River that run through boundaries of CPW’s Yampa River State Park and Yampa River State Wildlife Area, west of Hayden. Anglers are asked to avoid fishing after noon on the 1.5 mile section of the Elk River that runs through CPW’s Christina State Wildlife Area northwest of Steamboat Springs.