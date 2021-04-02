CPW plan for motorized trail maintenance projects includes Grand Lake

The perimeter of the East Troublesome Fire on Oct. 26 is outlines in red. The fire burned almost 200,000 acres. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Youth Corps Association are planning trail work in the Grand Lake and Stillwater areas.

Courtesy USFS

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is partnering with the Colorado Youth Corps Association to do $319,000 in repair work on motorized trails affected by wildfire damage and increased visitation.

Fire rehab for the motorized trail systems in the Grand Lake and Stillwater areas is one of the main projects for this partnership, according to CPW officials.

Work will include an estimated 200 miles of routes for off-highway vehicles affected by the East Troublesome Fire in the two areas. The work will also address critical resource protection associated with runoff and benched trails in burn scars.

The wildfires have shifted wildlife movements and impacted the connectivity of some trails, according to CPW. Combined with the fact that Colorado trails are seeing explosive growth, CPW sees the need for extensive trailwork.

“As we monitor how human use and natural disasters impact our outdoor spaces, we have an obligation to work together to protect our trails so that they can be enjoyed for generations to come,” CPW’s State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs said in a statement.

While Colorado’s OHV recreators already annually fund over $4 million in trail opportunities and improvements, this newly funded project is also seen as a way to involve conservation corps to contribute to trail maintenance in Colorado.

Additional work will be done on on the Alpine Loop Backcountry Byway and maintenance on the Rainbow Trial as part of the 33-week project.