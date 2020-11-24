CPW seeks info on Moffat County poaching of 7 elk

A bull elk grazes in the Colorado High Country.

Lance Maggart / lmaggart@skyhinews.com

Following a report from a concerned citizen on Sunday, Nov. 22, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s seeking information about seven elk that were shot and left roughly 20 miles north of Craig, northeast of the intersection of Moffat County Roads 109 and 3.



While looking into the report from the concerned citizen, CPW officers found all seven elk in close proximity to one another on Bureau of Land Management land. Officers believe the incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 20.



“We have processed the scene and gathered forensic evidence,” Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Mike Swaro said in a press release from CPW. “We are hopeful that anyone who was around the location late last week can provide us with information about vehicles or people who may have been in that area. Even little things can become the clues that will find those responsible.

“This was not hunting,” Swaro added. “This was a poaching. Colorado law requires that a hunter prepare any harvested animal for human consumption, meaning you have to take the meat. To just leave these animals in the field is illegal and unethical and it takes from all of us.”



A reward fund has been established by Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information in the case. Witnesses can contact OGT at 877-265-6648 or on the Verizon network at #OGT. Tips can also be emailed to game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if information leads to an arrest or citation in the case. Individuals can also contact the CPW Meeker Service Center at 970-878-6090.



Waste of game is only one of the serious charges that will likely apply in the case. Swaro says officers will take all factors into consideration, including the possibility that someone involved might step up and take responsibility.