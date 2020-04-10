CPW to host online forum on mountain lion management
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting an online public open house to explain proposed changes on management of mountain lions on the Western Slope.
The drafted plan will be presented 3 p.m. April 16 in a Facebook open house. Agency staff will remain available online until 8 p.m. to answer questions.
This five hour online public meeting will allow people to visit when convenient, view an explanation video, ask questions and learn how to submit formal public comments on the proposed plan.
Anyone interested in viewing the presentation and interacting with staff can tune into the CPW Facebook page between 3-8 p.m. April 16. A Facebook account is not necessary to view the video but is needed to ask questions during the open house.
A full copy of the draft plan and the public comment link will be available through April 30 on the West Slope Mountain Lion Management Plan web page. Formal comments must be submitted by midnight April 30.
